Joanna Cooper announces her engagement to Irish rugby star Conor Murray

Joanna Cooper has announced his engagement to Conor Murray.

The Irish rugby star proposed to his model girlfriend in Dubai, where they’re currently on holiday.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Joanna showed off her diamond ring, and wrote: “Always & forever 🤍”

The couple have been dating since early 2018, and moved in together during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

Since then, Conor and Joanna have taken another big step in their relationship by getting a dog together, who they named Kevin.

