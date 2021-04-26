Home Irish Showbiz Jedward tease fans with preview of new song ahead of upcoming album

Jedward tease fans with preview of new song ahead of upcoming album

The Irish singers are working on their fifth album

By
Sophie Clarke
-
Jedward have teased their fans with a preview of their new song ‘Treat Me Like A Human’.

The Irish twins, who shot to fame on The X Factor back in 2009, are working on their fifth album.

The singers, John and Edwards Grimes, shared a teaser of their latest track via social media on Sunday.

The 29-year-olds wrote: “Treat Me Like a Human a song we want to share with you from our next album! Hope it will help anyone going through these crazy times. This is just a preview hope u connect with the lyrics ❤️”

 

A post shared by JEDWARD (@jepicpics)

The upbeat dance song includes the lyrics: “Now I won’t let nobody treat you like that. Together we can soar.”

“Just know that somebody finally cares, I’ll wipe away all of your tears. I promise you that I’ll always be there. Just know that somebody finally cares.”

“Cause baby you treat me like a human. When I’m fragile and I’m feeling broken. You always know what to say when I’m hurting. Oh baby you treat me like a human.”

Imelda May commented on the post: “Whoop whoop!!! 👏👏👏👏👏”, while a fan wrote: “I‘m so excited for your next album I can’t not wait😍😍😍🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️”

