Jedward tease fans with preview of new song ahead of upcoming album

Jedward have teased their fans with a preview of their new song ‘Treat Me Like A Human’.

The Irish twins, who shot to fame on The X Factor back in 2009, are working on their fifth album.

The singers, John and Edwards Grimes, shared a teaser of their latest track via social media on Sunday.

The 29-year-olds wrote: “Treat Me Like a Human a song we want to share with you from our next album! Hope it will help anyone going through these crazy times. This is just a preview hope u connect with the lyrics ❤️”

The upbeat dance song includes the lyrics: “Now I won’t let nobody treat you like that. Together we can soar.”

“Just know that somebody finally cares, I’ll wipe away all of your tears. I promise you that I’ll always be there. Just know that somebody finally cares.”

“Cause baby you treat me like a human. When I’m fragile and I’m feeling broken. You always know what to say when I’m hurting. Oh baby you treat me like a human.”

Imelda May commented on the post: “Whoop whoop!!! 👏👏👏👏👏”, while a fan wrote: “I‘m so excited for your next album I can’t not wait😍😍😍🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️”

TREAT ME LIKE A HUMAN!

