Jedward get into a heated row with Piers Morgan over JK Rowling

Jedward have gotten into a heated row with Piers Morgan over JK Rowling.

The Harry Potter author received serious backlash after making controversial comments about transgender people earlier this year – and the controversy was reignited after she released a book on Tuesday featuring a “transvestite serial killer”.

Irish twins John and Edward Grimes took to Twitter to have their say on the conversation, writing: “Does anyone need firewood this winter! JK’s new book is perfect to burn next to a Romantic fire. Aww get all cozy and comfy can’t wait.”

Responding to the singers’ tweet, Piers wrote: “If we’re going to start burning things – which we shouldn’t – I’d rather start with your entire musical back catalogue. fyi.”

Snapping back at Piers, Jedward responded: “It’s a joke Piers, you know like you’re life. lol.

“Supporting a book about a serial killer man who dresses as a woman to kill his victims that’s being released when trans people are actually being targeted and killed isn’t a good look, even for you.”

Piers wrote back: “a) It’s ‘your’. b) I really wouldn’t be mocking others for having a joke life. c) I haven’t read the book, and nor have you.”

“Piers thank you for YOUR English lesson A+ for Grammar,” Jedward quipped, “But you get a D for being a Dick. Happy to hear you have our entire music back catalogue!”

Piers replied: “You haven’t read the book have you… so you called for it to be burned without even reading it. Ridiculous.”

“Piers!,” Jedward exclaimed, “What’s ridiculous is you fighting JK Rowling’s battles when she needs to reevaluate her actions and be aware of the consequences and damage her fictional book is inflicting on the transgender community!”

“I don’t even like JK Rowling,” Piers admitted, “I just find you clowns demanding her book be burned when you haven’t even read it pathetic.”

Jedward concluded the fiery debate by writing: “You’ve been kissing Donald Trump’s ass for years, now that’s pathetic! You look like the clown you don’t even like JK Rowling and here you are attention seeking!!”

In a separate tweet, Jedward send a message of support to members of the transgender community:

“#TransRightsAreHumanRights Understanding is the first step to acceptance @jk_rowling and only with acceptance can there be recovery.

“It matters not what someone is born, but what they grow to be! Every human life is worth the same, and worth saving!

They added: “We couldn’t be more proud of our fans! Over the years seeing the growth and development finding who they are and becoming their true authentic selves! We LOVE You.”

JK Rowling’s latest book Troubled Blood was reviewed by the Sunday Telegraph, and sparked the debate about the author’s comments again after the publication said the book featured a “transvestite serial killer”.

The author was slammed for making “anti-trans” comments back in June, after she took issue with the phrase “people who menstruate” in an article written for Devex.

Sharing the article on her Twitter feed, she wrote: “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

After facing serious backlash on social media, J.K. posted a lengthy essay on her website on Wednesday, under the headline: “J.K. Rowling Writes about Her Reasons for Speaking out on Sex and Gender Issues.”

Referring to the controversial tweet she posted, she wrote: “Late on Saturday evening, scrolling through children’s pictures before I went to bed, I forgot the first rule of Twitter – never, ever expect a nuanced conversation – and reacted to what I felt was degrading language about women.”

“I spoke up about the importance of sex and have been paying the price ever since. I was transphobic, I was a c***t, a b***h, a TERF, I deserved cancelling, punching and death. You are Voldemort said one person, clearly feeling this was the only language I’d understand.”

“Huge numbers of women are justifiably terrified by the trans activists; I know this because so many have got in touch with me to tell their stories. They’re afraid of doxxing, of losing their jobs or their livelihoods, and of violence.”

“But endlessly unpleasant as its constant targeting of me has been, I refuse to bow down to a movement that I believe is doing demonstrable harm in seeking to erode ‘woman’ as a political and biological class and offering cover to predators like few before it.”

“I stand alongside the brave women and men, gay, straight and trans, who’re standing up for freedom of speech and thought, and for the rights and safety of some of the most vulnerable in our society: young gay kids, fragile teenagers, and women who’re reliant on and wish to retain their single sex spaces,” she continued.

“Polls show those women are in the vast majority, and exclude only those privileged or lucky enough never to have come up against male violence or sexual assault, and who’ve never troubled to educate themselves on how prevalent it is.”

