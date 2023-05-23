Jamie Lee Curtis bids sweet farewell to Ryan Tubridy ahead of final Late Late Show

Jamie Lee Curtis has bid a sweet farewell to Ryan Tubridy ahead of his final Late Late Show.

The 49-year-old will host his final episode of RTÉ’s flagship programme on Friday, May 26.

The broadcaster is set to be replaced this autumn by comedian Patrick Kielty.

Taking to Instagram, Jamie Lee shared a sweet photo of herself and Ryan from the last time she appeared on The Late Late Show.

The Hollywood actress penned: “Hey @instatubridy YOU WILL BE MISSED! Thank you for the light you brought so many!”

Irish fans flooded the comments section of the post with words of praise, with one writing: “That is wonderful that you posted this, very thoughtful.”

A second wrote: “Thank you for remembering him and giving him recognition,” while a third penned: “Thank you acknowledging this show. It’s not on the global platform like many American late night shows but this weekly show was the source of entertainment for many an Irish family throughout the years 🙇‍♀️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

On Saturday, Patrick Kielty was announced as Ryan’s official replacement, following months of speculation.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show on Monday, Ryan said: “I want to mention Patrick Kielty because he’s going to be the new presenter of the Late Late Show and I’m really, really happy about this choice, I have to say.”

“I said it before – I think I probably said it off-air – that I was very, very supportive of the suggestion that he might take over the show.”

“I just think he has, what they say in the business, the chops,” he continued.

“He can cover the heavy side of things and he’s got a background that will inform that, and he will also obviously do the lighter end of things with great skill because he’s a comedian, he’s a funny guy. He’s also, any time I’ve met him, a really lovely fella with it.”

“So I want to wish him, I really want to wish him, the very, very best of luck. I think he’ll do a great Toy Show as well because he’ll be well able for it as the Da to young kids and with a great whip-smart sense of humour. He’ll be all over it.”

“So I just think the show is going to be in really safe hands. He’ll get himself backed up with a great team, which no doubt he will be. He’ll be fine. It’ll be great. I’m just happy.”

“I mean, it’s not really my thing to be talking about anymore necessarily in any big way because I’m the other, well, nearly, the ex-guy,” Ryan said.

“But I just want to put some wind in his sails as he heads forth on this extraordinary odyssey. And good luck. Good guy and a good future ahead for the Late Late Show. Great decision all round. Wishing everyone great happiness and great success.”

Ahead of his final Late Late Show this Friday, the broadcaster admitted his last episode will be “emotional” after 14 years at the helm.