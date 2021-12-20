Jamie Dornan says he feels ‘very connected’ to his late father through new movie Belfast

Jamie Dornan has revealed he feels “very connected” to his late father through his new movie Belfast.

The actor was quarantining in Australia last year when he found out that his father Jim had passed away after contracting Covid-19.

The 39-year-old plays the father in Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast, which tells the story of a nine-year-old boy growing up in a protestant family during the Troubles.

Speaking on the London Times, Jamie said, “It feels very timely and poignant that Belfast is the film I’m talking about now in light of everything that has happened. I feel very connected to my dad through this movie.”

“For my dad not to be able to see this movie hurts. I take comfort in the fact that he knows I did it. Some people go their whole lives without being told, ‘You’ve made your parents proud.’ My dad would tell me every day.”

Belfast, which has been nominated for seven Golden Globes, also stars Catriona Balfe, Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill, and is set for release in Irish cinemas on January 21.