Jamie Dornan makes rare red carpet appearance with wife Amelia Warner at the Oscar Wilde Awards

Jamie Dornan made a rare red carpet appearance with his wife Amelia Warner at the Oscar Wilde Awards on Thursday night.

The US-Ireland Alliance’s annual awards show, emceed by J.J. Abrams, was held at the Ebell of Los Angeles – and a host of famous faces were pictured on the green carpet.

Jamie was honoured with an Oscar Wilde Award on the night, and brought his beloved wife of eight years along as his guest.

The pair looked happier than ever on the green carpet, as they posed for some sweet snaps together.

The couple tied the knot back in 2013, and share three daughters together – Dulcie, 8, Elva, 6, and Alberta, 3.

Jamie is currently being lauded for his moving role in Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast, about a young boy growing up during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Jamie portrays the role of ‘Pa’, the boy’s father, alongside Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, and Ciaran Hinds in the movie.