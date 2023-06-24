Jamie Dornan addresses rumours he’ll replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

Jamie Dornan has addressed speculation he’ll replace Daniel Craig as James Bond.

A year and a half has passed since the actor’s final outing as the secret service agent hit cinema screens, and now the race to fill the famous tuxedo is hotting up.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star was first linked to the iconic role in 2021, after Daniel’s fifth and final time playing 007 in No Time To Die.

Jamie has now addressed rumours he’ll take over the coveted acting gig.

Speaking to Total Film magazine, The Fall actor said: “I’ve been in that conversation for a good couple of years now.”

“Sometimes I’m more in that conversation than other times. It tends to be if you have a movie coming out.”

“I imagine that if people are making noise about [his new film Heart of Stone] when it comes out on Netflix, and hopefully lots of people are watching it, then you enter that conversation again in a bigger way than you were before the movie came out.”

“If people want to have your name, that’s cool. I just am not one of those people who give it a huge amount of thought.”

In May, Aaron Taylor-Johnson was the bookies’ favourite to replace Daniel.

Behind Aaron in the odds were James Norton, Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy and Richard Madden.