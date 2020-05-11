It’s official… Electric Picnic is cancelled

Electric Picnic organisers have confirmed that the festival will not be going ahead this year.

Many presumed the music weekend wouldn’t be happening, as it was scheduled for Friday September 4th until Sunday September 6th – just a few days after plans to soften coronavirus restrictions are set to take place.

There has been a lack of clarity when it comes to large scale events but now EP have confirmed the festival will not be happening – and they are offering refunds.

“Cancelling our festival had become unavoidable and we fully support the Irish government’s ongoing measures to help fight the spread of Covid-19 and protect lives at this time,” a statement said.

‘Whilst the entire Electric Picnic team [is] terribly disappointed, we have a responsibility to all our fans, artists, crews, supplies, sponsors, partners, and out entire Electric Picnic family including the wonderful people of Stradbally who have welcomed us into their community each year.

‘Your ticket refund is available from Ticketmaster or other original point of purchase. Please contact them over the next 30 days. If you prefer, for ease, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year; you don’t have to do anything.”