Irish woman joins the cast of popular Bravo reality show

Irish woman Daisy Kelliher has joined the cast of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The popular Bravo series, a spin-off of the Below Deck franchise, returns on March 1st – following Captain Glenn Shephard and his crew onboard the Parsifal III, as they sail along the coast of Croatia.

The Captain’s new crew includes Daisy as the chief stewardess, alongside chef Natasha De Bourg, chief engineer Colin Macrae, first mate Gary King, second stew Dani Soares, third stew Alli Dore, and deckhands Sydney Zaruba and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux.

The trailer for the new series teases plenty of drama, and Daisy’s Irish accent is very prominent throughout.

The BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT season 2 trailer has dropped, and DAMN it looks good! Captain Glenn is back, but he has an entirely new crew with him. The action — and I mean that in every sense of the word with this rowdy bunch — kicks off on March 1. pic.twitter.com/y1YkOF1m2n — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) January 22, 2021

According to Bravo’s profile of Daisy, the 33-year-old is “considered a yachting legacy”.

Her bio states: “Her grandfather was an Olympic sailor for Ireland in 1964, and her parents—and many aunts and uncles—were yachties.”

“Though Daisy has a lot to live up to when she joins Parsifal III as the new Chief Stew, that doesn’t stop her from diving head-first into crew politics and drinking like a true Irish woman.”

“Daisy can always be counted on to give you a piece of her mind and let her hair down to have a good time.”

Season two of Below Deck Sailing Yacht premieres on Bravo on Monday, March 1. The series will also stream on Hayu.