Irish TikTok star Miriam Mullins announces exciting career move

Miriam Mullins has announced an exciting career move.

The TikTok star has landed a gig as a radio presenter for Cork’s Red FM.

Sharing the news with her 120k Instagram followers on Friday, the influencer wrote: “Ahhh I can finally share my news that I am the newest Radio Presenter for @corksredfm 📻🎉.”

Miriam continued: “Radio presenting is something I’ve always wanted to do so to have this opportunity is so exciting!!”

“I’ll be hosting Red Hits from the 13th of March from 7pm-12am Monday to Thursday.”

“It’s gonna be great craic & great music so why not tune in 🎉🎉 can’t wait for this new venture to begin ✨.”

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie last month about her career aspirations, Miriam said: “I’m actually heading to a meeting today and all going well, I might be presenting on the radio.”

“So that’s really exciting,” told Goss.ie. “I definitely want to get into more TV and radio.”

“Last year, I was so close to getting a lot of things. I was asked to do a couple of shows but I didn’t up getting any of them. There was four of them, and I was so close to getting them but they didn’t think I was ready.”

“I took the rejection really, really bad. But my saying now is ‘Rejection is redirection’, so hopefully this year some of those opportunities will come around again. Everything happens for a reason.”

“As much as I love TikTok, I don’t want to be doing it forever. I want to go down other routes and experience other things, like TV and radio. Even a bit of acting, that could be cool as well. Anything is possible. You have to start from the beginning and build your way up.”