Irish stars share their fun festival looks at Electric Picnic

A host of Irish stars descended upon Stradbally in Co. Laois this weekend for Electric Picnic.

The popular festival returned on Friday following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite spells of bad weather, festival-goers pulled out all the stops with their looks this year, including some well-known faces.

Check out some of our favourite outfits from over the weekend below:

Erica Cody

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erica-Cody (@ericacody)

Erica Cody looked effortlessly cool for the final day of Electric Picnic on Sunday.

The songstress performed at the Today FM stage alongside her pal and fellow singer Aimée, and stunned in a black nylon two piece.

Erica paired the look with a black faux fur hat, Doc Marten boots, and large hoop earrings.

Lyra, Joanne McNally & Vogue Williams

Name a more iconic trio? We’ll wait…

Cork singer Lyra is the absolute queen of festival fashion, and wowed in a red velvet catsuit and PVC trench coat for the final day of EP on Sunday.

The 36-year-old shared a snap alongside BFFs Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams, who recorded a live episode of their podcast My Therapist Ghosted me at the Electric Arena stage.

Both stars went for bright coloured outfits as Joanne looked cool as ever in a neon crop top and denim embroidered shorts, while Vogue opted for a vibrant sequinned mini dress.

Tara Kumar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara Kumar 🌴🌺 (@tarakumardj)

Tara Kumar proved comfort is key at Electric Picnic this weekend, as she donned a matching lilac tracksuit from Urban Outfitters.

The sustainable fashion queen, who DJ’d at the Casa Bacardi stage on Saturday, also donned a vintage pink jacket from Nine Crows.

Lauren Whelan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Whelan 💸 (@laurenwhelannnnn)

TikTok star Lauren Whelan lead a large group of influencers showing off their festival looks at Electric Picnic this weekend.

For day one of the popular event, the Carlow native wore a green cut out catsuit from PrettyLittleThing.

Lauren paired the look with cream boots from Penneys, and a black bum bag.

Miriam Mullins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸Miriam Mullins🌸 (@miriammullins_)

Miriam Mullins pulled out all the stops for EP this year.

For day 3 of the festival, the TikToker went for a western look as she donned a cowboy hat and boots, which she paired with a green mini skirt and white corset.

Sophie Murray

Influencer Sophie Murray was also among thousands of revellers at Electric Picnic this weekend.

For day 2 of the festival, the Dublin native went for a cute but comfortable look as she wore a cream faux shearling North Face jacket, which she paired with a white dress underneath and a Burberry bucket hat.

The fashionista also added a pop of colour by wearing a green Balenciaga Le Cagole shoulder bag.

Doireann Garrihy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RTÉ 2FM (@rte2fm)

We loved Doireann Garrihy’s look for day 2 of EP on Saturday.

The 2FM presenter, who was hosting her show from the festival with Carl Mullan, kept it casual in a pair of black denim shorts, which she paired with a vintage racing jacket.