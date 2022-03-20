Irish stars Karen Connell and Roísín Murphy land roles in new Netflix drama series

Irish stars Karen Connell and Roísín Murphy have landed roles in a new Netflix drama series called Half Bad.

The eight-part series, which is based on the trilogy of books from Sally Green, is coming to the streaming giant later this year.

Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parkes, Emilien Vekemans, Isobel Jesper Jones, Paul Ready, David Gyasi, Kerry Fox, Liz White, Fehinti Balogun and Misha Butler will also star in the show.

Half Bad is about a sixteen-year-old called Nathan (Jay Lycurgo), who is the illegitimate son of the world’s most dangerous witch.

Fearing he will follow in his father’s footsteps, Nathan is constantly monitored. But as the boundaries between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ fray, Nathan – along with mischievous Annalise and charismatic Gabriel – will soon discover who he truly is.

According to Netflix, the series is a darkly humorous, romantic, roller-coaster ride of a young adult show about the indomitable will to survive and defy the odds.

A new eight-part drama series is coming based on the gripping trilogy of YA books from Sally Green! 📕 HALF BAD is set to star @jaylycurgo as Nathan, @parkes_nadia as Annalise, and Emilien Vekemans as Gabriel. pic.twitter.com/7QO7epDxOK — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 18, 2022

The show’s writer Joe Barton said: “It’s been a complete joy getting the chance to adapt and expand the world of Half Bad.”

“I love the characters that Sally created and am extremely excited that we have such a brilliant cast and crew on hand to breathe life into them and set them off on their many adventures.”

Roísín, who is amultiple Brit Award and Mercury Music Prize nominee, will be making her drama debut in the series as Mercury, while Karen will play Ceelia.