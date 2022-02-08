Irish stars Jessie Buckley and Ciarán Hinds nominated for 2022 Oscars

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Jessie was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in The Lost Daughter.

Ciarán is named under the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Belfast.

Although Ciarán’s co-stars Jamie Dornan and Caitríona Balfe missed out on nominations, his on-screen wife Judi Dench was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category.