Irish sports star joins the line-up for RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars

Davy Russell has joined the line-up for RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

The Youghal native is a Grand National-winning and Cheltenham Cup-winning jockey, making him one of Ireland’s most successful sportsmen.

Ahead of his DWTS stint, Davy said: “It’s exciting. And it’s so very different to what I’m used to, it’s a new venture.”

“It’s really hard to keep it a secret from friends and family, I have itchy fingers and I’m ready to pull the trigger.”

“My wife always told me we need to get dancing lessons before our wedding. I said no, and now I’m regretting this decision.”

Davy joins the line-up for DWTS alongside Rosanna Davison, Miriam Mullins, Blu Hydrangea, David Whelan, Eileen Dunne, Laura Fox and Shane Quigley Murphy.