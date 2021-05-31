Irish social media stars Andrea and Lewis announce their engagement

The TikTok stars have been dating for over 3 years

Andrea Camila and Lewis Kelly have announced their engagement.

The social media stars, who are best known by their TikTok handle @andreaandlewis, have been dating for over three years.

The couple shared the exciting news via a YouTube video which documented Lewis’ romantic proposal.

The description of the video read: “I finally proposed to the love of my life!”

“This was the most exciting, nerve-racking & happiest day of my life! Looking forward to forever with my FIANCÉ!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANDREA & LEWIS (@andreaandlewis)

Sharing the news on Instagram, the 23-year-old wrote: “I finally did it…❤️ we’re so happy to finally share this special moment with you all…”

Lauren Whelan, who lived in Ireland’s first TikTok house with the couple, commented on the post: “AHHHHH I LOVE THIS GUYS SO HAPPY FOR YOUUUUU.”

The stars have raked in over 6.1 million followers on TikTok and 397k on their joint Instagram account.

Watch the full proposal below:

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Alexandra Ryan and Kendra Becker talk the return of Love Island, Real Housewives, and the final season of KUWTK.

The girls also talk through some of the biggest stories of the week – including 2fm’s new breakfast show, the chaos of Eurovision, and Maura Higgins’ rumoured new love interest…

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too.