Home Irish Showbiz Irish rugby star Josh van der Flier announces his engagement

Irish rugby star Josh van der Flier announces his engagement

He popped the question to his girlfriend Sophie De Patoul

By
Jodie McCormack
-

Irish rugby star Josh van der Flier has announced his engagement to Sophie De Patoul.

The 28-year-old, who plays for Leinster and Ireland, shared the happy news on Instagram this afternoon.

Posting a photo of him and Sophie, who can be seen with a ring on her finger, he captioned the post: “💍 31.7.21 ❤️.”

Ad

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh van der Flier (@joshvdf)

A host of fellow Irish rugby stars rushed to the comments to congratulate Josh on his engagement.

Johnny Sexton wrote: “Congrats guys.”

Jacob Stockdale also commented: “Knew it was coming! Congrats guys.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sophie (@sophie_depatoul)

Sophie also shared the news on her own Instagram account.

Posting a photo of them in the same setting, she wrote: “YES!!! 31.7.21.”

The couple have been together for two and a half years.

Ad
Previous articleTom Parker receives positive news amid his ongoing cancer battle
Jodie McCormack

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR