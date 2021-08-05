Irish rugby star Josh van der Flier announces his engagement

Irish rugby star Josh van der Flier has announced his engagement to Sophie De Patoul.
The 28-year-old, who plays for Leinster and Ireland, shared the happy news on Instagram this afternoon.
Posting a photo of him and Sophie, who can be seen with a ring on her finger, he captioned the post: “💍 31.7.21 ❤️.”
A host of fellow Irish rugby stars rushed to the comments to congratulate Josh on his engagement.
Johnny Sexton wrote: “Congrats guys.”
Jacob Stockdale also commented: “Knew it was coming! Congrats guys.”
Sophie also shared the news on her own Instagram account.
Posting a photo of them in the same setting, she wrote: “YES!!! 31.7.21.”
The couple have been together for two and a half years.