Irish reality star Kelly Donegan announces her engagement

Irish reality star Kelly Donegan has announced her engagement to Alex Hermann.
The 33-year-old, who is best known for appearing on Tallafornia, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Tuesday.
The TV personality wrote: “We’re getting married !”
View this post on Instagram
Kelly continued: “We have been through so much together as a couple & as individuals; and grown into such a beautiful team. The yin to my yang, the spicy to my icy, the moon to my sun.”
“I couldn’t imagine my life without my best friend. I love you Mr Hermann, an easy yes !! Lets design this marriage thing 100% our way ..”
“The cutest engagement ever BTW !!!! After a romantic day of picnicking, sipping rosé & renting boats on Central Park lake. He picked the cutest tree with grey squirrels & American robins jumping around us, he was literally shaking like mad.”
“To top it all off the most beautiful @chupi engagement ring EVERRRRRRRRRRRRR. 100000% me. He did good !” she added.