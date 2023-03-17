Irish model Lynn Kelly legally marries husband Robert Barr – months after lavish Italian wedding

Irish model Lynn Kelly legally married her husband Robert Barr on Thursday, months after their lavish Italian wedding.

The couple exchanged vows in Sicily back in September, but didn’t make their marriage official until March 16, 2023.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Lynn shared a sweet snap of her and Robert kissing outside The Merrion Hotel in Dublin.

She simply captioned the post: “16.03.23 👰‍♂️🤵🏻.”

The former Miss Universe Ireland wore a white Nadine Merabi suit for the occasion, and wore a short white veil with a bow detail.

Lynn and Robert got engaged in September 2020, after 15 years together.

Two years later, the couple said ‘I do’ in front of family and friends at Castello del Solacium in Syracuse, Sicily.

Lynn won the award for Best Model at The Gossies 2020, and was crowned Miss Universe Ireland back in 2008.