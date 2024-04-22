Irish model Louise O’Reilly announces her pregnancy

Irish model Louise O’Reilly has announced she’s expecting her first child.

The influencer, who is one of Ireland’s top curvy models, shared the exciting news on Instagram.

Showing off her growing baby bump while holding baby scan photos, the mum-to-be wrote: “Our Miracle Baby 💫❤️💫🥰.”

“We can’t wait to meet you in October 🥰❤️,” she continued.

“I never thought in a million years we’d have the privilege to say that sentence ❤️😭❤️❤️.”

The Dublin native, also known by her blog name Style Me Curvy, rarely shares details about her personal life online, but its understood she has been with her longterm partner Dave for over 10 years.