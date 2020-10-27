Irish mentalist Keith Barry set to appear on major TV show in the U.S.

The popular magician will appear on the show virtually

Irish mentalist Keith Barry set to appear on major TV show in...

Irish mentalist Keith Barry will appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, October 17 – marking his first virtual appearance on US TV.

Keith performed for the show from his new virtual studio located in his back garden in Co. Kildare, where he has been performing online for organisations around the world since Covid-19 restricted live performances.

Keith’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week will be his fifth time on the popular programme.

Speaking about his appearance on the show, Keith said: “I think I basically wore the production team down, I spent a fortune on calls to the office.”

“In these challenging times for the entertainment industry you have to try everything! Persistence worked and I was thrilled to be asked back on the show.”