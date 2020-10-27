Lauren Goodger and new boyfriend Charles Drury ‘move in together’ following whirlwind romance

The couple confirmed their romance earlier this month

Lauren Goodger and new boyfriend Charles Drury ‘move in together’ following whirlwind...

Lauren Goodger and her new boyfriend Charles Drury have reportedly moved in together following their whirlwind romance.

The former TOWIE star confirmed her relationship with Katie Price’s former flame earlier this month, with the couple now said to have taken the next step.

A source told The Sun: “Charles has moved into her Essex home and they’re really loved up.”

A post shared by Lauren Goodger (@laurengoodger) on Oct 18, 2020 at 9:49am PDT

“She’s head over heels for him – friends can’t believe how fast she’s fallen for him. Everyone’s hoping she’s finally found The One.”

Charles has over 24k followers on Instagram, and he also sells X-rated photos of himself on subscription site OnlyFans.

According to The Sun, Charles’ posts on OnlyFans are “really raunchy” – including “full frontal pics and videos”.

Meanwhile, insiders have claimed Katie Price is “fuming” over Charles’ romance with Lauren.

A source told the outlet: “Katie’s fuming as she is convinced Charles just wants to be famous and that’s why he’s dating Lauren. She’s said Lauren should be very very careful about letting him into her life.”

The former glamour model had a brief fling with Charles last year, amid her on-off relationship with Kris Boyson.