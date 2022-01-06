Irish Love Island star Greg O’Shea launches fitness app

Greg O’Shea has launched a new fitness platform, Bettr With Greg.

The Irish rugby star, who won Love Island in 2019, will lead live and on-demand classes and design fitness programmes using his expertise garnered from a decade of professional sport, which culminated in him competing at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer.

The HIIT and Pilates subscription programme – which will go live on 13th January – is designed to improve physical and mental wellbeing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg O’Shea (@gregoshea)

Greg is keen to encourage people of all ages, genders, and ability to join in.

The Limerick native said: “Bettr With Greg is something I’ve been dreaming about doing for so many years now. But it started to really to become a reality during lockdown when I began making fitness content on my social channels and people seemingly enjoyed taking part as much as I enjoyed making it.”

“Coming from a team sport like rugby, and knowing how important motivation and being

part of a group is, I’m determined to make Bettr With Greg a community. I want Bettr With Greg to be somewhere people can have the most amount of fun, in a supportive, encouraging, informative and productive space.”

He continued: “While I’m keen to utilise everything I learnt during my rugby and Olympic journey, this isn’t about pushing people to become Olympians or even train like one. This is all about trying to make people feel better about themselves both physically and mentally.”

”I can’t wait to get to know everyone and helping those involved feel great about

themselves,” Greg added.

Subscription to the service, which will be available via the Bettr With Greg app on iOS or

android, and also on www.bettrwithgreg.com, will cost £9.99 a month.