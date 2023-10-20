Irish influencer Sinead O’Brien announces her engagement to longtime love Simon

Sinead O’Brien has announced her engagement to her longtime love Simon.

The couple had been enjoying Andrea Bocelli in concert at Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena on Thursday night when Simon popped the question.

Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news, the influencer, aka @sineadscurvystyle, wrote: “I SAID YESSS 💍❤️🎉.”

A host of well-known faces took to the comments section of Sinead’s post to congratulate the happy couple.

Louise Cooney wrote: “Yeowwww the best news ❤️❤️❤️❤️ so happy for ye 🥰,” and Terrie McEvoy commented: “Omg huge congrats 🥹.”

Sophie Murray penned: “Aaaaaah huge congratulations 😭❤️❤️,” while Aideen Kate Murphy wrote: “Ahhhhh congrats!! ❤️.”

Meanwhile, Dáithí Ó Sé commented: “Congratulations 👏👏👏👏👏.”

Sinead and Simon welcomed their first child together in June 2022.

Taking to Instagram to share the news at the time, the Limerick native penned: “Meet our beautiful little boy Jacob 💙”

“We have never felt a love so strong, thanks for all your kind messages we are all doing amazing xxx.”

The Vacious by Sinead founder announced her pregnancy in January 2022.