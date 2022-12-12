Ad
Irish influencer Rebekah With Love announces her engagement

Irish influencer Rebekah O’Leary, who is best known by her social media handle Rebekah With Love, has announced her engagement.

The content creator’s boyfriend Kaleb Shanley popped the question in New York’s Central Park.

Rebekah shared the news with her 18.6k Instagram followers on Monday, writing: “The best Christmas present I could of ever asked for ✨💍🤍”

Fellow influencer and Hold My Drink podcast host Charleen Murphy commented on the post: “Congratulations angel😭🤍🤍🤍🤍”

Popular TikTok star Lauren Whelan wrote: “Congrats!!!! Omg 😭🫶🏼”

Miss Ireland 2022 Ivanna McMahon added: “Congratulations ♥️♥️”

Rebekah O’Leary
Pic Brian McEvoy
