Irish influencer Lucy Fitz reveals she’s launching her own brand

Irish influencer Lucy Fitz has revealed she’s launching her own brand.

The Limerick native, who moved to Spain last year, will launch a female empowerment and body positivity brand called YouareSoDAMNHot on Monday, March 7.

Speaking about the brand, the two-time Gossies winner said: “Our objective is to empower ALL women to love and embrace who they are through art, visual design, digital content, events and all that fun stuff!!😁💖”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Fitz (@lucyyfitz)

Lucy also wrote: “I’ve been absolutely loving making prints the last few months ahead of the launch of the @youaresodamnhot website! 🥺”

“Combining my art with my passion for feminism and everything female empowerment has been a DREAMMMM it doesn’t even feel like working hehe💕😁🙌🏼… I hope you’ll love it as much as I do 🤍”

The first collection of prints will go live on Monday at 6pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YouareSoDAMNHot (@youaresodamnhot)