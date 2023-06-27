Irish influencer Dominique Nugent jets off on romantic honeymoon

Dominique Nugent and her husband Paddy have jetted off on a romantic honeymoon.

The couple legally tied the knot last Wednesday in front of an intimate ceremony of their immediate families.

They celebrated their nuptials once again last Friday with a lavish second wedding at Boyne Hill House.

Dominique and Paddy are now soaking up the sun in Santorini.

Sharing sweet snaps from their honeymoon, the influencer wrote: “Santorini baby, we’re back!! ✨🫶🏼🥰.”

“The wedding photos have to be interrupted to allow for the honeymoon spam but I decided to keep up the white dresses 😂😂.”

A host of well-known faces stepped out at the couple’s wedding last Friday, including one of Dominique’s best friends Grace Mongey and podcaster Georgie Crawford.

Dominque got engaged to her beau Paddy last August.

The following month, the influencer made an emotional plea to her followers after she lost the diamond ring in the new Penneys store in The Square, Tallaght.

The Dubliner told her followers at the time: “I lost my engagement ring tonight. I’m actually devastated. I had it on leaving Penneys at the bottom level of @thesqtallaght and walked out to the bottom floor car park through the multi story car park facing The Brass Fox.”

“The staff have been so helpful but no one has came across it and we have been searching for the last few hours. It has a plastic sizer attachment on the back as it was too loose on me. If anyone comes across it please message me. It has sentimental value to me.”