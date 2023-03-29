Irish footballer James McClean receives huge support after sharing autism diagnosis

Irish footballer James McClean has received a huge amount of support from fans after sharing his autism diagnosis.

The 33-year-old decided to get an ASD assessment after noticing similarities between him and his four-year-old daughter, Willow-Ivy, who was diagnosed with autism as a baby.

James revealed his diagnosis in a post to mark Autism Awareness Week on Instagram, alongside a sweet photo of him and his daughter.

The sports star wrote: “As you all know, my daughter Willow-Ivy is autistic.”

“The last 4 years have been life changing in the most amazing way but also very difficult at times as her daddy watching her overcome so many obstacles in her life and learning how to manage the challenges she faces on a daily basis.”

“The more Erin [his wife] and I learned about autism the more we began to recognise I was very similar to Willow in more ways than we thought.”

“I see so many small traits in her that I see in myself. So I decided to go and get an ASD assessment.”

“It’s been a bit of a journey and now having a diagnosis I feel it’s time to share it, for the week that’s in it,” he continued.

“I have debated for a while going public in sharing this as I’ve done this for Willow-Ivy, to let her know that I understand and that being autistic won’t and should never hold her back from reaching her goals and dreams.”

James concluded his post by writing: “Daddy’s girl 💚.”

The Derry native was inundated with messages of support in the comment section.

His wife Erin commented, “Proud of the 2 of use always,” while his Republic of Ireland teammate Alan Browne wrote, “No better role model for her 💚.”

James also won praise on Twitter, as fans lauded his honesty and commended him for going public with something so personal.

👏❤️ Wigan & Republic of Ireland footballer James McClean has announced he has been diagnosed with autism today. This comes on Autism Acceptance Week as his daughter Willow-Ivy is also autistic and wanted to show his support. pic.twitter.com/0TC4eHyu4n — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) March 28, 2023

Well done James McClean. A brave statement 👏 pic.twitter.com/W1XFnNRiip — YBIG (@YouBoysInGreen) March 28, 2023

James McClean announced today that he has been diagnosed with autism, to show support for his daughter Willow-Ivy. “Being autistic won’t and should never hold her back from reaching her goals and dreams.” pic.twitter.com/yMPXUM9EkN — Catherine Kelly (@CAKelly20) March 28, 2023

Republic of Ireland and Wigan footballer James McClean has revealed he is autistic. He went public with the diagnosis to support his daughter who is autistic ❤️ #AutismAcceptanceWeek — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 29, 2023