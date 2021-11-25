Irish fitness influencer Kiki Nugent confirms split from fiancé

Irish fitness influencer Kiki Nugent has confirmed her split from her fiancé Craig O’Sullivan.

The personal trainer, who is known by her social media handle Kiki Fit, announced her engagement to Craig back in June – after he popped the question on her birthday.

In an Instagram Q&A, Kiki was asked if she was single now, to which she replied: “Yes x”.

The social media star was also asked whether she had any tips for going through a breakup.

She replied: “So unfortunately you have to go through all the stages even the part where you can’t eat/sleep/function. Just know that this is normal and is part of the process.”

“Surround yourself with friends and family. Pick up a new hobby – I started a new company and buried myself in work.”

“Then there comes a point where you need to SNAP out of it and put yourself first unapologetically. You have a personal responsibility to yourself to be happy,” Kiki continued.

“Relationships end and start every day and there is so much more waiting for you. Live your life and put yourself first.”