Irish fitness influencer Kiki Nugent announces her engagement

Her boyfriend Craig popped the question on her birthday

Irish fitness influencer Kiki Nugent has announced her engagement to Craig O’Sullivan.

The personal trainer, who is known by her social media handle Kiki Fit, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Monday – revealing her model beau popped the question on her birthday.

She wrote: “Couldn’t have asked for a better birthday present 💍”.

Craig also shared the exciting news with his 60.2k Instagram followers, writing: “I asked, she said YES 💍🍾🥂”

Bonnie Ryan commented: “Congratulations 😍😍”, while Apprentice star Pamela Laird wrote: “Congratulations and happy birthday 😍😍❤️❤️❤️”.

Kiki and Craig moved to Dubai back in January, and are currently in Marbella, Spain.

