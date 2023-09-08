Irish comedian Peter McGann lands role in Chris O’Dowd’s star-studded new drama

Irish comedian Peter McGann has landed a role in Chris O’Dowd’s star-studded new drama.

The six-part dramatic comedy, titled Small Town, Big Story, will premiere in the UK and Ireland on Sky and streaming platform NOW in 2024.

Peter will star opposite lead actors Christina Hendricks and Paddy Considine in the drama.

Hello. I am in this. I’m having a great time. I simply cannot believe it. All the best x pic.twitter.com/hf5JqxZ1KW — Peter McGann (@peterjmcgann) September 8, 2023

Confirming the exciting news on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Wicklow native wrote: “Hello. I am in this. I’m having a great time. I simply cannot believe it. All the best x.”

The series has already started shooting in Ireland, but Sky has confirmed that all cast agreements comply with SAG-AFTRA rules in light of the ongoing actors strike.

The dramedy was created by Chris O’Dowd, who is also directing the project alongside Catherine Morshead, Mike Ahern and Enda Loughman.

Christina Hendricks will play Wendy Patterson, a hot-shot L.A. producer who grew up in the fictional Irish village of Drumbán, while Paddy Considine will star as local doctor and community stalwart Seamus Proctor.

The cast also includes Eileen Walsh, who plays Proctor’s wife Catherine; Leia Murphy and David Rawle as siblings Joanne and Sonny; Patrick Martins as Jules O’Brien; Evanne Kilgallon as Shelly McGoldrick; Andrew Bennett as Barry Battles; Ruth McCabe as Betty Battles; and David Wilmot as Keith McCurdle.

Irish comedian and actor Peter McGann exploded in popularity during the pandemic, after he started sharing his comedy sketches on Instagram and Twitter.

The comedian became a huge hit with people at home – creating hilarious characters such as Filter Dad and the Forex Trader.