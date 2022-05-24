Irish author Sally Rooney named one of TIME’s most influential people

Sally Rooney has made TIME’s top 100 most influential people of 2022 list.
The award-winning novelist, best known as the author of best-selling novels Normal People and Conversations With Friends, was named alongside the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Joe Biden, Adele, and Kris Jenner.
The Mayo native shot to worldwide fame in 2020 when her second book Normal People was adapted into a critically-acclaimed TV series, starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.
In the list, TIME described her as: “The minimalist examiner of modern romance.”
“She is the rare writer to have coveted merch, her books are touted as fashionable trophies, and her work has given rise to a cottage industry of lusty fantasy,” the magazine wrote.
“Her ability to swerve means she won’t just be the hottest young novelist of the year—she will be a permanent fixture, not just as a hardback in the hands of appealing youth but as a critic in the collective conscience.”
Sally can be found on the list under the title “Titans” on TIME’s 2022 most influential people list. See the full list below:
ARTISTS
Simu Liu
Sarah Jessica Parker
Pete Davidson
Mila Kunis
Ariana DeBose
Andrew Garfield
Amanda Seyfried
Channing Tatum
Jeremy Strong
Jazmine Sullivan
Zoe Kravitz
Quinta Brunson
Nathan Chen
Faith Ringgold
Michael R. Jackson
INNOVATORS
Zendaya
Derrick Palmer and Christ Smalls
Demna
Bela Bajaria
David Vélez
Taika Waititi
Josh Wardle
Timnit Gebru
Sevgil Musaieva
Michael Schatz, Karen Miga, Evan Eichler, and Adam Phillippy
Miranda Lambert
Michelle Zauner
Mike Cannon-Brookes
Francis Kéré
TITANS
Tim Cook
Michelle Yeoh
Andy Jassy
Same Bankman-Fried
David Zaslav
Oprah Winfrey
Gautam Adani
Sally Rooney
Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Alex Morgan
Christine Lagarde
Kris Jenner
Hwang Dong-hyuk
Elizabeth Alexander
LEADERS
Mia Mottley
Joe Rogan
Ron DeSantis
Vladimir Putin
Kevin McCarthy
Krysten Sinema
Letitia James
Umar Ata Bandial
Volodymyr Zelensky
Xi Jinping
Joe Biden
Olaf Scholz
Karuna Nundy
Gabriel Boric
Valeriy Zaluzhnyy
Sun Chunlan
Ketanji Brown Jackson
Ursula von der Leyen
Yoon Suk-yeol
Samia Suluhu Hassan
Abbiy Ahmed
Khurram Parvez
Lynn Fitch
ICONS
Mary J. Blige
Keanu Reeves
Maya Lin
Peng Shuai
Dmitry Muratov
Adele
Jon Batiste
Hoda Khamosh
Issa Rae
Rafael Nadal
Nadine Smith
PIONEERS
Candace Parker
Sonia Guajajara
Valérie masso-Delmotte and Panmao Zhai
Nan Goldin
Cristina Villarreal Velásquez and Ana Cristina Gonález Vélez
Frances Haugen
Stéphane Bancel
Eileen Gu
Mazen Darwish and Anwar Al Bunni
Gregory L.Robinson
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson
Emily Oster
Tulio de Oliveira and Sikhulile Moyo
Emmett Schelling