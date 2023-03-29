Ad
Irish actress Charlie Murphy to star in new Netflix drama

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Irish actress Charlie Murphy is set star in new Netflix drama ‘Obsession’.

The four-part series is a contemporary adaptation of Josephine Hart’s 1991 novella, ‘Damage’.

The story centers around a dangerous love triangle that emerges when the enigmatic Anna Barton (played by Charlie) embarks on a passionate affair with her fiance’s father, William, a top surgeon.

Whilst Anna fights to sustain both relationships, William is drawn into an obsessive spiral that is their undoing. But how long can they keep their secret hidden before someone gets hurt?

The cast includes Richard Armitage as William, Indira Varma as William’s wife Ingrid, and Rish Shah as Anna’s fiance Jay.

Pippa Bennett-Warner (Chloe, Gangs of London), Sonera Angel (Red Velvet Revolution), Anil Goutam (Andor), and Marion Bailey (The Crown) also star in the series.

Ingrid makes a toast at Jay & Anna’s engagement party

The tense, erotic thriller joins Netflix on April 13.

Check out the trailer below:

