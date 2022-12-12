Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson receives Golden Globe nomination

Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson has received a Golden Globe nomination.

The Dubliner, who is the son of legendary actor Brendan Gleeson, is up for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Limited Series/Motion Picture.

The 39-year-old received the nod thanks to his role in The Patient.

Congratulations to the nominees for Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture: #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ZqmkIv7rNl — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2022

Fellow Irish actors Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan, Colin Farrell and Domhnall’s dad Brendan also landed nominations for their roles in The Banshees of Inisherin.

The Golden Globes 2023 will take place on January 10 at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the awards show, which recognises excellence in both American and international film and television.

