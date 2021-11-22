Ireland rugby star Sean O’Brien splits from footballer Sarah Rowe

Ireland rugby star Sean O’Brien has split from his footballer girlfriend Sarah Rowe.

The couple started dating in 2018, and privately split at the end of last year.

Sarah is now looking for love on the final episode of RTÉ’s Celebrity Pulling with my Parents this week.

Speaking to RSVP Live about the split, Sarah said: “I have had boyfriends most of life but over the last three years I have been going between Australia and Ireland.”

“So six months in Australia and six months in Ireland – it is quite hard to sustain a relationship. You sometimes need to be quite selfish, because you wake up everyday and wonder ‘How can I be a better player today?'”

“So, you take into account so many things in that, what you sleep, what you eat, what you drink. People [and] the energy you surround yourself in and it does take a really understanding individual to put up with it as well.”

“I have had guys dating before [saying] ‘Can you just miss training there on Tuesday?’ I am like ‘Don’t even ask that question!'”