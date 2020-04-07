Ireland AM’s Ciara Doherty cries live on air – as she receives very special video messages on her birthday

Virgin Media presenter Ciara Doherty was left in tears. when her co-hosts surprised her live on air for a special birthday surprise.

The Ireland AM presenter was co-hosting the show with Alan Hughes and Tommy Martin, when they surprised her with some very sweet birthday messages.

“We can’t go any further without wishing a very happy birthday to Ciara herself,” Alan said live on air.

Alan pointed out that the crew couldn’t even “give her a big hug” to mark her 38th birthday – but they went on to share some lovely messages, which got the Donegal native very emotional.

Some family members including her God Mother, Grand Mother and more got involved, take a look: