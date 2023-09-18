Influencer Sophie Murray shares exciting news for fans of her podcast

Sophie Murray has shared exciting news for fans of her podcast.

The popular Irish influencer launched season one of ‘The Girly Whirly Show‘ in November 2022, and the season finale aired in April of this year.

The Dublin native took to her Instagram Stories on Monday afternoon to confirm that the podcast is returning for a second season.

The podcast is described as “an escape from the world and enjoy some fun, girly chats that are light hearted, always encouraging and in a comfortable, safe space”.

“A one woman podcast that will be a place to go for advice, somewhere to feel understood, and a space to find reassurance that you are never alone.”

“Taking life with a pinch of salt by being able to laugh at ourselves, our past selves, our mistakes and our embarrassing moments. Girls supporting girls, always.”

In the first 16-episode season, Sophie delved into topics such as ‘how to get over a breakup’, ‘lucky girl syndrome’, and ‘how to stop caring so much about what other people think’.