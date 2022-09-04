Influencer Sophie Murray reveals how she ‘officially met’ her boyfriend Sam at Electric Picnic

Popular influencer Sophie Murray has revealed how she “officially met” her boyfriend Sam Donovan, aka ‘Sam Bae’, at Electric Picnic.

The couple are among thousands of revellers at the festival in Stradbally, Co. Laois, this weekend – which is where they struck up a romance four years ago.

In a ‘Get Ready With Me’ video posted on TikTok, Sophie explained to her 240k followers: “Myself and Sam bae met at Electric Picnic, well officially met, we knew each other for years [before]…”

“Now we’re back for our four year anniversary in the romantic fields of Stradbally.”

“So I’ll tell you about me and Sam meeting,” she continued, before explaining how her gal pals played a helping hand in their love story.

Sophie said: “Myself and Sam had known each other for years but we bumped into each other four years ago at Electric Picnic, so obviously this weekend’s four years ago which is our anniversary…”

“And I just thought he was so gorge, and I was like ‘girls, we need to find Sam, I want to find Sam’… and I found Sam, and the rest is history!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Murray (@sophie_murraayy)

The couple then joked that they were going to get married at the festival’s blow up chapel, and said TikTok star Lauren Whelan wanted to be a bridesmaid for the ceremony.

Over the weekend, the pair were seen hanging out with other well-known faces like James Kavanagh.

The TV presenter and social media sensation shared a photo with Sophie and Sam on his Instagram feed, and joked they were looking for a fourth person to join their “thrupple”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Kavanagh (@jamesalankavanagh)