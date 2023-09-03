Influencer Sophie Murray celebrates fifth anniversary with boyfriend Sam Donovan at Electric Picnic

Influencer Sophie Murray and her boyfriend Sam Donovan are celebrating their fifth anniversary at Electric Picnic this weekend.

The couple met at the popular music festival – which takes place in Stradbally, Co. Laois – back in 2018.

Sophie took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a loved-up snap with her beau.

She wrote: “spending our 5 year anniversary the same place we met. Love u Sam Bae.”

Sophie previously opened up about meeting Sam in a ‘Get Ready With Me’ video posted on TikTok last year.

The Dubliner said at the time: “Myself and Sam bae met at Electric Picnic, well officially met, we knew each other for years [before]… Now we’re back for our four year anniversary in the romantic fields of Stradbally.”

“So I’ll tell you about me and Sam meeting,” she continued, before explaining how her gal pals played a helping hand in their love story. Sophie said: “Myself and Sam had known each other for years but we bumped into each other four years ago at Electric Picnic, so obviously this weekend’s four years ago which is our anniversary…” “And I just thought he was so gorge, and I was like ‘girls, we need to find Sam, I want to find Sam’… and I found Sam, and the rest is history!” The couple then joked that they were going to get married at the festival’s blow up chapel, and said TikTok star Lauren Whelan wanted to be a bridesmaid for the ceremony.