Influencer Lisa McGowan to host online event to raise money for Pieta House

Lisa McGowan is set to host a pyjama party over Zoom on Friday night, in aid of suicide prevention charity Pieta House.

The popular influencer, otherwise known as Lisa’s Lust List, will be joined by a host of well-known faces for a fab night of “fun, frolics and fundraising”.

Online attendees will get to make cocktails with Roberto Garcia from Disaronno, and will be treated to a festive performance from Matthew Gilsenan of Celtic Tenors, and a makeup tutorial from Aimee Connolly.

Tickets for tonight’s Zoom event have already raised over €35k for Pieta House.

The Tullamore native has separately launched a Christmas charity raffle through iDonate, which has raised over €57,000 for the charity so far.

The event runs from 8 – 9.30pm tonight, Friday, December 3rd on Zoom.

You can still nab tickets for it here for €10, with all proceeds going to Pieta House.