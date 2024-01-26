Influencer Charleen Murphy responds to pregnancy speculation after sharing ‘weird’ cravings

Influencer Charleen Murphy has responded to speculation she’s pregnant, after sharing her “weird” food cravings.

The Dublin native recently returned for a three-week trip to Australia, and has been struggling with jet lag since she got home.

Taking to Instagram, the podcast host revealed she was waking up early in the morning craving Dominos pizza.

It wasn’t long before Charleen started receiving messages asking if she was pregnant, and suggesting she should take a pregnancy test.

She later posted a video from her kitchen denying she was “with child”.

Charleen said: “Every single time, I just need to not mention that I’m ever craving something, I’m ever emotional or ever nauseous, because everyone on here seems to say ‘aw, you must be pregnant, take a test, you’re having a child’

“I am not with child… So we all need to stop telling me to take a pregnancy test. I’m just jet lagged.”

Charleen has been dating Irish footballer, Dano Mandroiu, for four years.

The pair briefly split during the summer of 2022, but rekindled their romance just a few months later.

The couple are currently based in different countries, as Dano is signed with Lincoln City F.C. in the UK, while Charleen has remained in Dublin.

The footballer rushed to be by her side early last year, when Charleen was the victim of a “vicious attack” in February 2023.

The incident left her with a 2-inch gash on her head, which required stitches.

Craig O’Brien was arrested and charged with assault causing harm to the social media star, after he punched her in the back of the head at a hotel in Dublin.

The incident occurred after Charleen, who has a following of 227k on Instagram and over 150k on TikTok, posted her location on social media.

The accused was sentenced to 18 months in prison at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in November, after pleading guilty to assault causing harm to her at the Grafton Capital Hotel on February 10, 2023.