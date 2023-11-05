Influencer Belle Azzure shares sweet snap with best friend Louise Cooney as they reach due dates

Belle Azzure, whose real name is Dearbhla Toal, has shared a sweet snap with her best friend Louise Cooney.

The best friends have both passed their babies’ due dates.

Dearbhla is expecting her second child with her husband Harry Silke, while Louise is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Mark Sweeney.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Dearbhla shared a selfie of herself, Louise, Mark, Harry, her son Cillian, and Louise’s beloved dog Cooper.

She wrote: “Last photo as 6.”

Dearbhla and Harry, who met fourteen years ago, got engaged in July 2018.

The couple tied the knot in Donegal back in September.

They welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Cillian, in June 2021.

Dearbhla announced she and Harry were expecting their second child in May.

Meanwhile, Louise started dating her boyfriend Mark in 2020, and the pair later moved into a stunning duplex apartment in Dublin.

The couple are now expecting their first child together, and ahead of the exciting next chapter in their lives, the soon-to-be parents recently moved into a gorgeous house.