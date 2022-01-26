Here’s who’s already tipped to win Dancing With The Stars

Former jockey Nina Carberry has already been tipped to win Dancing With The Stars.

The 37-year-old impressed viewers on Sunday night as she and partner Pasquale De La Rocca scored a sensational 25 points for their rumba.

According to BoyleSports, Nina is the current favourite to win the glitter ball trophy as her chances backed down to 5/4 from 5/2 after Sunday’s show.

Singer-songwriter Erica Cody is the second favourite to win the show, with odds of 4/1.

The Dubliner finished second on the leaderboard on Sunday, with an impressive score of 23 after dancing the foxtrot with her partner Denys Samson.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The horse racing community have really started to rally behind Nina Carberry and it’s reflecting in her odds.”

“The former jockey is now 5/4 from 5/2 favourite after scoring 25 points for her rumba and at this stage, Nina is the worst result for us after just three weeks.”

Comedian Neil Delamere is one of the most popular outsiders being backed to beat the odds and be crowned the winner of Dancing With The Stars.

The Offaly comedian was a 33/1 shot last week to go all the way in the new series, but his latest Charleston routine drew praise from the judges and scored him 22 points.

Delamere has now been backed into 25/1 in the latest betting with BoyleSports.

The bookmaker said: “Neil Delamere is going slightly under the radar, but two solid scores so far haven’t gone unnoticed with punters.”

“We had him out at 33/1 and we’ve been forced to clip that into 25/1 following increased support for the funny man, but they’re all going to have to beat Nina Carberry if the early betting is on the money.”

Check out the full list of betting odds on the winner of DWTS below:

5/4 Nina Carberry

4/1 Erica Cody

6/1 Ellen Keane

6/1 Jordan Conroy

7/1 Missy Keating

22/1 Nicolas Roche

25/1 Neil Delamere

25/1 Matthew MacNabb

25/1 Grainne Seoige

33/1 Billy McGuinness

40/1 Aengus Mac Grianna