Here’s what to expect from tonight’s Reeling in the Years

Reeling in the Years returns to our screens tonight, and will focus on the year 2012.

The half-hour programme will play the biggest chart hits from the year 2012, as it takes a look back at some of the most memorable moments in news, current affairs, sport and entertainment that year.

Tonight’s episode will cover everything from Katie Taylor’s gold medal win at the London Olympics, to the release of country music singer Nathan Carter’s hit single ‘Wagon Wheel’.

In the US, Barack Obama won a second term as President, remaining in the White House for another four years.

The popular streaming service Netflix was officially launched in Ireland in 2012, the same year Irish sitcom Mrs. Brown’s Boys aired for a second season.

Savita Halappanavar died in University Hospital Galway in October 2012, which lead to demands to change Ireland’s strict abortion laws.

There were also several high-profile industrial disputes and sit-ins, including the protests at Lagan Brick in Co. Cavan and Vita Cortex in Co. Cork.

2012 was also the year when the Costa Concordia cruise ship ran aground on the coast of Italy, resulting in the deaths of 32 people.

Skydiver Felix Baumgartner completed a world record freefall parachute jump from a height of 38.9km above the Earth, and NASA scientists celebrated the success of the ‘Curiosity Rover’ mission to Mars.

2012 saw the first draw in All-Ireland hurling final for more than fifty years, but Kilkenny went on to beat Galway in the replay.

Giovanni Trappatoni led the Irish men’s soccer team to the European Championship in Poland and Ukraine, while Donegal’s Gaelic footballers celebrated their second-ever men’s All-Ireland title.

The music on tonight’s show will feature hits from Nicki Minaj, Lisa Hannigan, Carly Jepsen, Little Green Cars, The Script and Will.I.Am, Bat For Lashes, Nathan Carter, Gotye, Taylor Swift and Adele.

Reeling in the Years airs Sunday evenings on RTÉ One at 8:30pm.

