Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Here’s the lineup for this week’s Late Late Show

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

The lineup for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed.

President Michael D Higgins will be live in-studio to speak about his passion project, his Machnamh 100 series of seminars on the War of Independence and Civil War, his decade as president of Ireland and his love of football.

This week’s Late Late Show will mark one hundred years of Irish football with some of the greatest players to have worn the green jersey.

Paul McGrath, Niall Quinn, David O’Leary, Packie Bonner and Shay Given will join host Ryan Tubridy to share their memories of the glory days of Irish football.

Also joining the show will be current internationals Gavin Bazunu, Dara O’Shea, Jessie Stapleton and Chloe Mustaki, as well as managers Vera Pauw and Stephen Kenny.

John Charlton will also appear on the programme to pay tribute to his father, the late, great Jack Charlton.

Plus, there will be music from singer-songwriter David Gray who will perform ‘This Year’s Love’, and Dan McCabe will sing ‘Fields of Athenry’.

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us