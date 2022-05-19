Here’s the lineup for this week’s Late Late Show

The lineup for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed.

President Michael D Higgins will be live in-studio to speak about his passion project, his Machnamh 100 series of seminars on the War of Independence and Civil War, his decade as president of Ireland and his love of football.

This week’s Late Late Show will mark one hundred years of Irish football with some of the greatest players to have worn the green jersey.

Paul McGrath, Niall Quinn, David O’Leary, Packie Bonner and Shay Given will join host Ryan Tubridy to share their memories of the glory days of Irish football.

Also joining the show will be current internationals Gavin Bazunu, Dara O’Shea, Jessie Stapleton and Chloe Mustaki, as well as managers Vera Pauw and Stephen Kenny.

John Charlton will also appear on the programme to pay tribute to his father, the late, great Jack Charlton.

Plus, there will be music from singer-songwriter David Gray who will perform ‘This Year’s Love’, and Dan McCabe will sing ‘Fields of Athenry’.