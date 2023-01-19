Here’s the line-up for this week’s The Late Late Show

The line-up for this week’s The Late Late Show is here.

On Friday night, host Ryan Tubridy will be joined by Irish GAA star Lee Keegan to discuss his decision to retire.

Award-winning broadcaster Katie Hannon will talk to Ryan about her distinguished career in journalism and her brand-new current affairs series Upfront with Katie Hannon.

Making his Late Late Show debut, comedian Gearóid Farrelly will chat about headlining his own Vicar Street gigs after years of being the support act of choice for everyone from Sarah Millican to Joanne McNally; how he nearly gave up on comedy before a friend made a timely intervention and why Joan Rivers told him he was finished.

Fresh from performing at the Eurosonic festival in Amsterdam, Clondalkin native SELLO will chat to Ryan about what it means to be an Irish rapper on the back of his three Choice Music Award nominations. The breakthrough Drill artist will perform his new song Dublin.

Nell Mescal will be on the show as she follows in her brother Paul Mescal’s glittering footsteps and will sing her newest single Homesick.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One this Friday, January 20th at 9:35pm.

