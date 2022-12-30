Here’s the line-up for RTÉ’s star-studded New Year’s Eve Party

Jennifer Zamparelli is set to host RTÉ’s star-studded New Year’s Eve Party on Saturday night.

Irish rock legends Ash, pop superstar Tom Grennan, singing sensation Lyra, swinging 60’s icon Donovan, the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and other surprise performers will take to the stage to help ring in the new year.

House band on the night, the Hothouse Flowers will also perform some incredibly uplifting numbers with Clare Sands and the Discovery Gospel Choir.

Jen will also be joined in studio by a host of special guests including Love Island’s Jack Keating, Eurovision’s Brooke Scullion, Marty Whelan, 2022’s GAA champions, TikTok sensation Tadhg Fleming and his family, Cork actress Demi Isaac Oviawe and more.

Viewers can expect plenty of surprises, as Jennifer and her guests reflect on the last 12 months and set new resolutions – with plenty of laughs promised along the way.

The show will kick off at 10.15pm on Saturday, December 31 on RTÉ One.

Stay with RTÉ One from 11.45pm to join Westlife and Marty Morrissey for countdown celebrations, live from the New Year’s Festival Dublin at North Wall Quay.

Fresh off the back of their sellout stadium tour and ‘Home for Christmas’ shows, Westlife will perform some of their best-loved hits as we count down the last minutes of 2022 and ring in the New Year in style!

