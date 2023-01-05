Here’s how you can apply for The Late Late Show’s Valentine’s Show

Calling all singletons: Applications for The Late Late Show’s Valentine’s Show are now open!

Ryan Tubridy will host an audience of singletons looking for love alongside a jam-packed show of celebrity guests and music on Friday, February 10th.

Haven’t quite found your Romeo or Juliet yet? Are you a dating disaster? Do you need a hand finding that special person to make your life a little sweeter? The Late Late Show wants to hear from you.

Eligible lads and ladies who aren’t camera shy, are game for a laugh and who are, most importantly, definitely looking for love, can apply to be in the audience online.

On the application form, you’ll be asked why you would like to find love, if you have any dating disaster stories or specific dating ‘icks’, and what you are looking for in a romantic partner.

Apply to be in the audience here.