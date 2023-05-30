Here are Irish contestant Catherine’s odds of winning the summer series of Love Island 2023

Catherine Agbaje is flying the flag for Ireland during the summer series of Love Island 2023.

The popular dating show will return for its tenth sizzling series on Monday, June 5, with a host of brand new singletons looking for love.

The 22-year-old, who hails from Dublin, works as a commercial real estate agent.

Catherine describes herself as “fun, flirty” and “never boring”.

“I’m always smiling, I’m always happy, I’m always laughing. You’ll always see me with a smile on my face,” she said.

When asked to share something not many people know about her, the 22-year-old added: “My teeth are real, people always think they are veneers! I had braces when I was younger.”

“I have two degrees, I have my undergrad and my masters in Psychology and Sociology and Real Estate.”

According to Paddy Power, Catherine has a 3/1 chance to win the summer series of Love Island 2023.

As it stands before the series kicks off, Mitchel Taylor is favourite to win with odds at 6/4, while Tyrique Hyde and Jess Harding are close behind with odds at 2/1.

Rachael Kane of Paddy Power said: “The days are getting longer and the sun is shining which can only mean that it’s time for Love Island again.”

“Maura Higgins and Greg O’Shea have represented us well in the past and with Catherine flying the flag for us this year, we’re sure she’ll do us proud.”

Check out the full list of odds below:

Mitchel Taylor: 6/4

Tyrique Hyde: 2/1

Jess Harding: 2/1

Molly Marsh: 5/2

Ella Thomas: 5/2

Catherine Agbaje: 3/1

George Fensom: 4/1

Andre Furtado: 5/1

Ruchee Gurung: 5/1

Mehdi Edno: 8/1