The Love Island star is being honoured at the University of Limerick

Greg O’Shea to receive an award for his ‘outstanding achievements’ in college

Greg O’Shea is set to become the first ever recipient of the Fellowship of the University of Limerick Law Society.

The Love Island star graduated in law in the college, and recently passed all of his FE-1 exams.

Sharing the news of his award via his Instagram Stories, the rugby star said he was “very honoured”.

The post from the UL Law Society read: “UL’s own Greg O’Shea, law graduate and Society alum, will be the very first recipient of the Fellowship of the University of Limerick Law Society.”

“This award is being granted for outstanding achievement both inside and outside of Greg’s chosen field.”

Greg will accept the award via Zoom call on Wednesday, February 24.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UL Law Society (@ullawsoc)

After passing his exams last month, the 25-year-old admitted they were “the hardest exams ever”.

“I honestly didn’t think I would pass them I just gave them a crack because I said I would try them and now I have passed them, oh my god I am so happy.”

“I’m delighted I gave it a go now I’m half way through my law exams. I hope if you’re watching this it gives you some sort of motivation to just try something.”

“I don’t even want to be a solicitor right now in my life I just did these exams as a back up plan and cause I said I would do them, and I passed them all!”