Greg O’Shea reveals he turned down this popular TV show

Greg O’Shea has revealed he turned down Dancing with the Stars.

At the end of last year, the Love Island 2019 winner announced he had landed a major TV gig as a presenter on The Six O’Clock Show alongside Karen Koster.

The Limerick native has since revealed that he was approached to compete on RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars, but turned it down as he “didn’t want to step on Jordan Conroy’s toes”.

Greg’s rugby 7s teammate Jordan competed in Dancing with the Stars 2022, and finished runner-up behind jockey Nina Carberry.

The reality star told RSVP magazine: “I have been asked to do Dancing with the Stars a couple of times but the fact Jordan did it and smashed it, I don’t think I will.”

“I don’t want to step on his toes.”

Jordan had also been approached to star on Love Island, but felt the same way Greg did about Dancing with the Stars.

Greg revealed: “He feels the same as he has been asked to do Love Island he said no. We respect each other like that.”

Speaking about what TV shows he would like to appear on, the presenter said: “Maybe something like Celebrity SAS, or I’m A Celebrity, where I could show my personality and take on some challenges, I’d love that.”

“Dating shows are a thing of the past!”

Greg previously told Goss.ie that if an All Stars version of Love Island was in the works, he would consider re-entering the villa.

Greg told us: “If it was a Love Island All Star series with previous winners and big characters like Chris [Hughes] and Kem [Cetinay], and Wes Nelson, then I would.”

“I think it would be a bit of craic and everyone would tune in to watch it. But I don’t think I’d go back on to just a normal series. I was very fortunate the way my journey went on Love Island, I don’t think it could’ve went better.”

“It went perfectly so to do it again, it could only go downhill. So I don’t think I’d do what Adam Collard did.”